From msi
MSI WE76 11UK Workstation Laptop (Intel i7-11800H 8-Core, 64GB RAM, 2x4TB PCIe SSD RAID 0 (8TB), 17.3' Full HD (1920x1080), NVIDIA Quadro RTX.
11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Processor (upto 4.6 GHz, 24MB Cache, 8-Cores) ; NVIDIA Quadro RTX A3000 6GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics, . 64GB DDR4 SODIMM; Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam, Fingerprint Security System, Backlit Keyboard, . 17.3' Full HD (1920x1080) 144Hz Refresh Rate IPS Display; 240W Power Supply, 4-Cell 99 WHr Battery; Titanium Blue Color, . 2x4TB PCIe NVMe SSD RAID 0 (8TB available storage); USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 HDMI, 1 mini Display Port, Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C), USB 3.2 Type-C Gen2, SD Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Pro-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)