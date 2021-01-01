Rohl WE2312LM Wellsford Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure

Rohl WE2312LM Wellsford Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Rohl WE2312LM Features: Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warranty Premier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates with products from the Wellsford line seamlessly Pressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function 1 lever handle constructed of brass included Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presented All necessary mounting hardware is included Rohl WE2312LM Specifications: Valve Trim Height: 6-1/4" (bottom to top) Valve Trim Width: 6-1/4" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome