The Doux We want Easy Texture Tames Leave-In Conditioner & Smoothing Lotion - 8 fl oz
The protective leave-in conditioner that doubles as a blow-dry lotion. WE WANT EASY hydrates and de-tangles curls while taming frizz with Sweet Almond and Avocado oils, for optimum moisture retention. Silk Amino complex strengthens hair for smoother blowouts, body, and shine. WHAT'S GOOD? Sweet Almond Oil, Glycerin, Avocado Oil, Shea Oil, and Silk Amino Complex for strength DOUX YOU: Distribute a small amount to clean, damp hair prior to applying styling products. Style as usual.