Delacora WE-BDWSTOT Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed Natural Indoor Furniture Beds Bunk

Delacora WE-BDWSTOT Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Maximize your kid''s bedroom with this twin over twin bunk bedConstructed out of solid pine wood for a sturdiness and durabilityFeatures full length guardrails and an integrated ladderEach bunk can support up to 250 poundsMeets consumer product safety standards (CPSS)Support slats included, no box spring neededDoes NOT include mattresses or beddingCan convert into two individual twin beds for versatilityShips ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructionsSpecifications:Height: 65"Depth: 42"Width: 80"Product Weight: 118 lbsMaterial: WoodMade in Brazil Bunk Natural