Delacora WE-BDW52ARLS3 3 Piece 108" Wide Urban Industrial Modular Entertainment Center 2 Side Shelf Towers Reclaimed Barnwood Indoor Furniture

Delacora WE-BDW52ARLS3 3 Piece 108" Wide Urban Industrial Modular Entertainment Center 2 Side Shelf Towers All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy This living room wall set includes a console with adjustable shelves, 2 side shelves, cord management, soft close hinges, and beveled doors so you can make the most of this unit while maintaining a streamlined look. Features: Open and closed storage Features two ladder style towers, one with closed storage Unit is modular allowing you to set up as you need Place all together for a large central entertainment unit Split up as needed to deccorate your space Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions Set Includes: One console table Two tower side shelves Dimensions: Console tables: 34" H x 52" W x 16" D Tower side shelves" 72" H x 28" W x 18" D Total width of all units used together: 108" Media Center Reclaimed Barnwood