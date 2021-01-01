From delacora
Delacora WE-BDR6DDDR Franklin County 18" Wide Eight Drawer Plastic and Wood Standard Dresser Caramel Indoor Furniture Storage Dresser
Advertisement
Delacora WE-BDR6DDDR Franklin County 18" Wide Eight Drawer Plastic and Wood Standard Dresser All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:This stylish dresser creates the ideal spot for storing clothingFeatures six (6) storage-deep drawersConstructed from high-grade MDF and pine woodThe wood is responsibly harvested from renewable forestsPerfectly complements a transitional and minimalist decor styleShips ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructionsDimensions:Width: 18"Height: 35"Depth: 57" Dresser Caramel