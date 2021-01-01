From delacora
Delacora WE-BDF52AFT A-Frame 52" Long Farmhouse Entry Console Table with Slat Base Shelf Gray Wash Indoor Furniture Tables Console/Sofa
Advertisement
Delacora WE-BDF52AFT A-Frame 52" Long Farmhouse Entry Console Table with Slat Base Shelf All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Features: Add some rustic charm to your home with this A-frame entryway table Lower shelf provides additional storage space High-grade MDF and durable laminate provide a sturdy and good-looking appeal Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions Console/Sofa Gray Wash