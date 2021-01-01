Delacora WE-BDF16LWSTWM 16" Long Marble Top Laminate and Metal End Table White Marble Indoor Furniture Tables End

From delacora
Delacora WE-BDF16LWSTWM 16" Long Marble Top Laminate and Metal End Table All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:This side table will create the ideal surface for your decorative needsFeatures a simple, elegant design with an open frameCan be used as a side table, end table, or nightstandConstructed from faux marble, laminate, MDF and metalPerfectly complements a contemporary and modern decor styleShips ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructionsDimensions:Width: 16"Height: 24"Depth: 16" End White Marble