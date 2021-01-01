Delacora WE-BDDOL Full Steel Loft Bed White Indoor Furniture Beds Bunk

Delacora WE-BDDOL Full Steel Loft Bed All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Maximize your kid''s bedroom with this space-saving full size loft bedConstructed from metal with a powder-coated finish for durabilityAccommodates a variety of options below such as storage or playMeets consumer product safety standards (CPSS)Support slats are included, no box spring needed for bedDoes NOT include mattresses or beddingFeatures full length guardrails and two integrated laddersSupports up to 250 poundsShips ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructionsSpecifications:Height: 71"Depth: 55"Width: 79"Product Weight: 89 lbsMaterial: SteelMade in China Bunk White