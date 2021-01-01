From delacora
Delacora WE-BD48UPMB 48" Wide Metal Framed Linen Bench Tan Indoor Furniture Benches
Advertisement
Delacora WE-BD48UPMB 48" Wide Metal Framed Linen Bench All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:This bench makes for a comfy reading spot or seat to lounge onConstructed from metal for durability and linen upholsteryPerfectly complements a transitional and modern decor styleFor your living room, kitchen, or at the end of your bedIncludes a tufted, upholstered bench top to sit on comfortablyShips ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructionsSpecifications:Height: 18"Width: 48"Depth: 16" Tan