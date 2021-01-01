Delacora WE-BD48FPSMD Parker 48" Wide Farmhouse TV Stand with Mesh Doors and Built-In Electric Fireplace Rustic Oak Indoor Furniture Entertainment TV

Delacora WE-BD48FPSMD Parker 48" Wide Farmhouse TV Stand with Mesh Doors and Built-In Electric Fireplace All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Features: Make memories with family near this rustic, modern farmhouse fireplace TV stand in your living room Metal mesh sliding doors can hide the fireplace and showcase your storage space Adjustable shelves for customized storage needs Use this fireplace and cabinetry combo in any room that suits the decor Supports TVs up to 52" High-grade MDF wood grain design and metal accents adds style to any room Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions TV Stand Rustic Oak