From western digital

Western Digital WD Green WD10EARS 1TB 64MB Cache SATA 3.0Gb/s 3.5' Internal Hard Drive -Manufacture Recertified Bare Drive

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

64MB Cache SATA 3.0Gb/s 90 days limited

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com