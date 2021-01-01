From western digital

WD WD Green WD5000AADS-FR 500GB IntelliPower 32MB Cache SATA 3.0Gb/s 3.5' Hard Drive Bare Drive

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

IntelliPower 32MB Cache SATA 3.0Gb/s For Daily Computing

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com