Infratech WD-Series 39" 5000W Dual Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 208V - White

Infratech WD-Series 39-Inch 5000W Dual Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 208V - White - WD5028WH. WD5028WH. Ceiling & Wall Mounted Outdoor Heaters. Infratech electric infrared heaters are designed to breathe new life into your outdoor patio. Sleek and streamlined, the WD-Series boasts a crisp, modern styling and a variety of mounting options. The infrared WD5028WH white heater is UL listed for indoor and outdoor use and powered by 5000 watts capable of warming an area approximately 9x10 feet and can flush mount or mount to a pole, wall, or ceiling for versatile installation. Boasting outstanding performance and durability, Infratech uses medium wave infrared heat to produce a pleasing glow with no glare or obnoxious light. These American-made heaters are fashioned out of recyclable materials and operate with zero greenhouse emissions, odors, or ultraviolet light. Unlike other heaters, infrared heaters provide radiant heat to people and objects, not the air which can be blown away. All Infratech units include brackets that provide the required minimal clearance from combustibles and the quartz electric elements are designed for up to 5000 hours of use.