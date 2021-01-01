From western digital
WD 32TB My Cloud PR4100 Pro Series Media Server w/ Transcoding for Mac/PC & iOS/Android, NAS (WDBNFA0320KBK-NESN)
Advertisement
Intel Pentium N3710 quad-core 1.6GHz processor with 4GB DDR3L memory Built-in video transcoding for HD streaming through Plex Centralized storage to organize media and improve your workflow Quick, easy setup and a robust device manager with My Cloud OS 3 Comprehensive security through password protection and AES 256-bit volume encryption Support for RAID 0, 1, 5, 10, JBOD and spanning configurations Automatic backup software for PC, and full Apple Time Machine support for Mac Multiple backup options including local data storage, back up to the cloud or to a separate My Cloud device for offsite data recovery WD Sync for synchronized content and anywhere access Easy public or private file and folder sharing