Wyndham Collection WCVVCA172DTOPUNS 72" x 22" Double Countertop with Undermount Rectangular Sinks and Backsplash White Carrara Marble Bathroom Storage

Wyndham Collection WCVVCA172DTOPUNS 72" x 22" Double Countertop with Undermount Rectangular Sinks and Backsplash This countertop is offered as a replacement part to pair with Wyndham Collection vanity cabinets (except Andover models). Please check the specifications and dimensions of this product prior to purchase. If you are unsure if this is the right replacement for you, please contact a Wyndham Collection support team member to confirm. If you are purchasing this product to pair with another manufacturer’s cabinet, please verify that your product is compatible with this item prior to purchase.Wyndham Collection WCVVCA172DTOPUNS Features:Counter includes backsplashBacksplash comes in two pieces which are cut from one single piece, due to high probability of breakageCountertop drilled for single-hole faucet mountsDue to variations, your counter may differ from the picturePlease check the specification sheet to ensure this counter will fit your vanity cabinetIncludes porcelain undermount rectangular sinksCovered under Wyndham Collection's 2-year limited warranty Double White Carrara Marble