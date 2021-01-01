Affinity Tile WCVAF Antic Feelings - 3" x 6" Feelings Rectangle Wall Tile - Smooth Ceramic Visual - Sold by Carton (4 SF/Carton) Milk Flooring Tile

Affinity Tile WCVAF Antic Feelings - 3" x 6" Feelings Rectangle Wall Tile - Smooth Ceramic Visual - Sold by Carton (4 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403) Bring unique vintage accents to your home with the Affinity Tile Antic Feelings series. These embossed floral subway tiles feature uneven edges for a handmade look. There are up to four varieties of unique floral and lace patterns randomly assorted within the pack for endless design possibilities. The unique, which features different shades of vibrant tones around the edges, creates a rustic look. The reactive glaze on this tile makes every piece unique, so you will never have two that are exactly the same. Use these subway tiles as an accent with many of our other products, including those in the Antiguo collection, to complete an elegant look. Features: Grade 1, first-quality ceramic tile for wall use Glazed smooth patterned finish with a medium sheen and moderate variation in tone P.E.I. Rating is suitable for walls and residential use only Non-Vitreous flooring has water absorption of more than 7% for indoor use Wall tiles are not C.O.F. rated Not frost resistant Designed for commercial and residential use Field Tile Milk