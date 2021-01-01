Wyndham Collection WCV800048SOYIVM24 Acclaim 48" Single Vanity Cabinet Set - Includes Oyster Gray Cabinet, Stone Vanity Top, Vessel Sink, and Mirror Included Components:Hardwood vanity cabinetStone vanity topVessel sinkCorresponding vanity mirrorDrain assembly and p-trapVanity Cabinet Features:Constructed of solid and durable hardwoodCovered under Wyndham Collection's industry-leading two year limited warrantyVanity features full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage space - drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glidesVanity features full sized cabinets with matching doors providing ample storage spaceThis model is a complete package – includes vanity top, mirror, and sinkThis fixture is highlighted by an included full sized rectangular mirrorComplete with matching decorative hardwareAll necessary parts and hardware for assembly and installation are includedSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceVanity Top Features:Vanity top is constructed of natural stone providing a sturdy feel and clean appearanceTop features one vessel sinkCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityFaucet not included with this model - must be purchased separatelySturdy mounting assembly - ensuring safety and reliabilityAll hardware needed for installation is includedVanity Cabinet Specifications:Overall Height: 34" (measured from ground level to highest point on vanity)Overall Width: 48" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity)Overall Depth: 22" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity)Mounting Style: Free StandingNumber of Drawers: 8Number of Doors: 2Mirror Height: 33"Mirror Width: 23-3/4"Vanity Top Specifications:Overall Depth: 22" (measured from back edge to front edge of vanity top)Overall Width: 48" (measured from left most to right most point on vanity top)Sink Installation Type: VesselNumber of Faucet Holes: 1Drain Outlet Connection: 1-1/2" Single Gray/Ivory Marble/Pyra Bone Porcelain Sink