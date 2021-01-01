Wyndham Collection WCV303080DCXSXXMXX Margate 80" Double Free Standing Wood Vanity Cabinet Only - Less Vanity Top White Bathroom Storage Vanity

Wyndham Collection WCV303080DCXSXXMXX Margate 80" Double Free Standing Wood Vanity Cabinet Only - Less Vanity Top The beautiful Margate series is hand finished with love and accented with brushed chrome, bringing a feeling of texture and depth to your bathroom in today’s colors and styles. Designed with practicality in mind, the Margate collection offers ample cabinet space and counter area. A versatile, contemporary classic for the most discerning of customers.Wyndham Collection WCV303080DCXSXXMXX Features:Constructed from environmentally friendly zero emissions solid birch hardwood engineered to prevent warping and last a lifetimeMulti-stage wood preparation, sanding, and finishing process with highly water-resistant low V.O.C. sealed finishCovered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyFree standing installation - vanity is seated on the floor (and anchors to the wall) providing a functional design that doesn't overwhelm the space4 door design provides easy access to storage space3 deep dovetailed drawers with fully extending undermount soft-close slidesEquipped with 2 shelves allowing for even more storage capacityVanity top and sink are not included with this model - must purchase separatelyVanity cabinet includes metal exterior hardware with brushed chrome finishMinimal assembly required - necessary parts and hardware are includedCoordinates with products from the Margate line seamlesslyWyndham Collection WCV303080DCXSXXMXX Specifications:Cabinet Width: 78-1/2" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 34-1/4" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21-1/2" (from front to back)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Doors: 4Number of Drawers: 3Number of Shelves: 2 Double White