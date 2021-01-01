Wyndham Collection WCV252572D-VCA-M70 Daria 72" Free Standing Double Basin Vanity Set with Marble Vanity Top and Framed Mirror Dark Gray / Dark-Vein

Wyndham Collection WCV252572D-VCA-M70 Daria 72" Free Standing Double Basin Vanity Set with Marble Vanity Top and Framed Mirror The beautiful Daria collection vanities stand out in any bathroom with strong, clean lines, raised panels and elegant counters with square sinks. There’s plenty of cabinet space, the fully extending drawers are dovetail construction, and chrome or gold finish detailing completes the look. Daria vanities deftly combine the function of today with a nod to the elegance of the past. It's the new modern – classic styling with a contemporary twist.Included Components:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyMDF vanity cabinet with 4 doors, 3 drawers, and 2 shelvesMarble vanity top with 2 porcelain sinksFaucet is not included and must be purchased separately36" H x 70" W rectangular framed mirrorCabinet Features:Constructed from MDF providing a lifetime of durabilityFree standing installation – vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional design4 door design provides easy access to storage spaceSoft close drawer slides operate on smooth ball-bearings and prevent drawers from slamming shutVanity cabinet includes matching decorative hardwareVanity will need to be assembledVanity Top Features:Marble vanity top includes 2 sinks constructed of porcelain1 pre-drilled faucet hole per basinEach sink features its own rectangular single basin work spaceCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringVanity top includes matching backsplash and sidesplashCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 71" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 35" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21-1/2" (from front to back)Number of Doors: 4Number of Drawers: 3Number of Shelves: 2Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 72" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 22" (front edge to back edge)Backsplash Height: 3"Number of Basins: 2Sink Measurements: 19" L x 15" W x 8" HSink Cutout Width: 11" (front to back)Sink Cutout Length: 16-3/4" (left to right)Sink Basin Measurements: 16-3/4" L x 11" W x 6-1/2" HNumber of Faucet Holes: 1Faucet Centers: 0" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Double Dark Gray / Dark-Vein Carrara Top