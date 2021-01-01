Wyndham Collection WCV252560DUNSMXX Daria 60" Free Standing Double Vanity Set with MDF Cabinet Marble Vanity Top and 2 Undermount Sinks White /

Wyndham Collection WCV252560DUNSMXX Daria 60" Free Standing Double Vanity Set with MDF Cabinet, Marble Vanity Top, and 2 Undermount Sinks Wyndham Collection WCV252560DUNSMXX Included Components:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyMDF vanity cabinet with 4 doors, 3 drawers, and 2 shelvesMarble vanity top with 2 basins and matching backsplashFaucets are not included and must be purchased separatelyWyndham Collection WCV252560DUNSMXX Cabinet Features:Constructed from water resistant and warp resistant MDF, plywood, and solid wood providing a lifetime of durabilityFree standing installation – vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designQuadruple door design provides easy access to storage spaceSoft-close door hinges prevent door from slamming shut3 full extension drawers with soft-close slides allows for organized storageSoft close drawer slides operate on smooth ball-bearings and prevent drawers from slamming shutVanity cabinet includes matching decorative hardwareCoordinates with products from the Daria line seamlesslyWyndham Collection WCV252560DUNSMXX Vanity Top Features:Marble vanity top complements any design styleVanity top includes two ceramic undermount bathroom sinks2 pre-drilled faucet holesEach sink features its own rectangular single basin work spaceRear drain location increase available space under the sinkEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringVanity top includes matching backsplashWyndham Collection WCV252560DUNSMXX Cabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 59" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 35" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21-1/2" (from front to back)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Doors: 4Number of Drawers: 3Number of Shelves: 2Wyndham Collection WCV252560DUNSMXX Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 60" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 22" (front edge to back edge)Backsplash Height: 3"Number of Basins: 2Basin Width: 16-3/4" (from back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 11" (from left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 6-1/2" (from bottom of basin to rim)Number of Faucet Holes: 2Faucet Mounting Type: Single HoleProduct Variations:WCV252560DUNSMXX (This Model): Vanity Set OnlyWCV252560DUNSM24: Vanity Set with 24" MirrorsWCV252560DUNSM58: Vanity Set with 58" MirrorWCV252560DUNSMED: Vanity Set with Medicine Cabinets Double White / Carrara Top