Wyndham Collection WCV252560DCXSXXMED Daria 59" Double Free Standing Vanity Cabinet - Less Vanity Top Dark Gray Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only

Wyndham Collection WCV252560DCXSXXMED Daria 59" Double Free Standing Vanity Cabinet - Less Vanity Top The beautiful Daria collection vanities stand out in any bathroom with strong, clean lines and elegant raised panels. There’s plenty of cabinet space, the doors are soft-close construction, and detailing completes the look. Daria vanities deftly combine the function of today with a nod to the elegance of the past. It's the new modern – classic styling with a contemporary twist.Wyndham Collection WCV252560DCXSXXMED Vanity Cabinet Package Includes:MDF vanity cabinet with 4 doors and 3 drawers30" x 24" rectangular mirror30" H x 24" x 6" D medicine cabinetWyndham Collection WCV252560DCXSXXMED Features:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyConstructed from manufactured wood providing a lifetime of durabilityDouble door design provides easy access to storage space3 Full extension drawers with soft-close slides for organized storage solutionEquipped with 2 shelves allowing for even more storage capacityVanity top and sink are not included with this model - must purchase separatelyThis fixture is highlighted by an included full sized rectangular mirrorVanity cabinet will ship fully assembledCoordinates with products from the Daria line seamlesslyWyndham Collection WCV252560DCXSXXMED Specifications:Cabinet Width: 59" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 35" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21-1/2" (from front to back)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Doors: 4Number of Drawers: 3Number of Shelves: 2Mirror Height: 30"Mirror Width: 24"Medicine Cabinet Included: YesMedicine Cabinet Height: 30"Medicine Cabinet Width: 24Medicine Cabinet Depth: 6 Double Dark Gray