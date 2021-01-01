Wyndham Collection WCV252560D-VCA-M24 Daria 60" Free Standing Double Basin Vanity Set with Cabinet, Cultured Marble Vanity Top, and Framed Mirror The beautiful Daria collection vanities stand out in any bathroom with strong, clean lines and elegant raised panels. There’s plenty of cabinet space, the doors are soft-close construction, and detailing completes the look. Daria vanities deftly combine the function of today with a nod to the elegance of the past. It's the new modern – classic styling with a contemporary twist.Included Components:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyMDF vanity cabinet with 4 doors, 3 drawers, and 2 shelvesCultured marble vanity top with 2 porcelain sinks and matching backsplashFaucet is not included and must be purchased separately36" H x 24" W rectangular framed mirrorCabinet Features:Constructed from mdf providing a lifetime of durabilityFree standing installation – vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designDouble door design provides easy access to storage space3 Full extension drawers with soft-close slides allows for organized storageSoft close drawer slides operate on smooth ball-bearings and prevent drawers from slamming shutVanity cabinet includes matching decorative hardwareVanity will need to be assembledVanity Top Features:Cultured marble vanity top includes 2 undermount sinks constructed of porcelainSingle pre-drilled faucet holeEach sink features its own rectangular single basin workspaceRear drain location increases available space under the sinkEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringVanity top includes matching backsplash and sidesplashCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 59" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 35" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21-1/2" (from front to back)Number of Doors: 4Number of Drawers: 3Number of Shelves: 2Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 60" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 22" (front edge to back edge)Backsplash Height: 3"Number of Basins: 2Sink Measurements: 19" L x 15" W x 8" HSink Cutout Width: 11-1/4" (front to back)Sink Cutout Length: 17" (left to right)Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Double White / White Cultured Marble / Brushed Gold Hardware