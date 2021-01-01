Wyndham Collection WCV252548SUNSMED Daria 48" Free Standing Single Vanity Set with MDF Cabinet, Marble Vanity Top, Undermount Sink, and Medicine Cabinet Wyndham Collection WCV252548SUNSMED Included Components:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyMDF vanity cabinet with 2 doors, 6 drawers, and 1 shelfMarble vanity top with 1 basin and matching backsplash30" H x 24" W x 6" D medicine cabinetFaucet is not included and must be purchased separatelyWyndham Collection WCV252548SUNSMED Cabinet Features:Constructed from water resistant and warp resistant MDF, plywood, and solid wood providing a lifetime of durabilityFree standing installation – vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designDouble door design provides easy access to storage spaceSoft-close door hinges prevent door from slamming shut6 full extension drawers with soft-close slides allows for organized storageSoft close drawer slides operate on smooth ball-bearings and prevent drawers from slamming shutVanity cabinet includes matching decorative hardwareCoordinates with products from the Daria line seamlesslyWyndham Collection WCV252548SUNSMED Vanity Top Features:Marble vanity top complements any design styleVanity top includes a ceramic undermount bathroom sinkSingle pre-drilled faucet holeRear drain location increase available space under the sinkEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringVanity top includes matching backsplashWyndham Collection WCV252548SUNSMED Cabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 47" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 35" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21-1/2" (from front to back)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 6Number of Shelves: 1Wyndham Collection WCV252548SUNSMED Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 48" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 22" (front edge to back edge)Backsplash Height: 3"Number of Basins: 1Basin Width: 16-3/4" (from back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 11-1/4" (from left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 6-1/2" (from bottom of basin to rim)Number of Faucet Holes: 1Faucet Mounting Type: Single HoleProduct Variations:WCV252548SUNSMXX: Vanity Set OnlyWCV252548SUNSM46: Vanity Set with 46" MirrorWCV252548SUNSMED (This Model): Vanity Set with Medicine Cabinet Single Dark Gray / Carrara Top