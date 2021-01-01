Wyndham Collection WCV252548SCXSXXM46 Daria 47" Single Free Standing Vanity Cabinet - Less Vanity Top White Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only

Wyndham Collection WCV252548SCXSXXM46 Daria 47" Single Free Standing Vanity Cabinet - Less Vanity Top The beautiful Daria collection vanities stand out in any bathroom with strong, clean lines and elegant raised panels. There’s plenty of cabinet space, the doors are soft-close construction, and detailing completes the look. Daria vanities deftly combine the function of today with a nod to the elegance of the past. It's the new modern – classic styling with a contemporary twist.Wyndham Collection WCV252548SCXSXXM46 Vanity Cabinet Package Includes:MDF vanity cabinet with 2 doors and 6 drawers36" x 46" rectangular mirrorWyndham Collection WCV252548SCXSXXM46 Features:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyConstructed from manufactured wood providing a lifetime of durabilityDouble door design provides easy access to storage space6 Full extension drawers with soft-close slides for organized storage solutionEquipped with 1 shelf allowing for even more storage capacityVanity top and sink are not included with this model - must purchase separatelyThis fixture is highlighted by an included full sized rectangular mirrorVanity cabinet will ship fully assembledCoordinates with products from the Daria line seamlesslyWyndham Collection WCV252548SCXSXXM46 Specifications:Cabinet Width: 47" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 35" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21-1/2" (from front to back)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 6Number of Shelves: 1Mirror Height: 36"Mirror Width: 46" Single White