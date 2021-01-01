Wyndham Collection WCV171780DUNRM70 80" Free Standing Vanity Set with Hardwood Cabinet, Marble Top, 2 Undermount Sinks and 70" Mirror from the Berkeley Collection Vanity Package Includes: Wood vanity cabinet 3/4" marble vanity top Two oval undermount single basin sinks 70" framed rectangular vanity mirror Vanity Cabinet Features: Constructed of hardwood providing a sturdy look and feel 12-stage finishing process provides a smooth, highly water-resistant surface Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2-year limited warranty Four full-extension, slow-close drawers provide ample concealed storage space Solid, deep doweled drawers Drawer slides operate on smooth ball-bearing glides Two matching slow-close doors provide ample storage space access Equipped with 2 shelves allowing for even more storage capacity This model is a complete package - includes vanity top and sink This fixture is highlighted by an included full sized rectangular mirror Complete with matching decorative hardware All necessary parts and hardware for assembly and installation are included Solid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performance Vanity Top Features: Vanity top is constructed of marble providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearance Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2-year limited warranty Top features two oval recessed single basin sinks Rear drain location increases area in the sink as well as storage underneath Equipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillage Vanity top is equipped with backsplash to help contain any messes to the counter top Sturdy mounting assembly - ensuring safety and reliability All hardware needed for installation is included Faucets and waste assembly not included with this model - must be purchased separately Vanity Cabinet Specifications: Overall Height: 34" (measured from ground level to countertop surface) Overall Depth: 22" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet) Overall Width: 79" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet) Cabinet Installation Type: Free Standing Number of Drawers: 4 Number of Doors: 2 Number of Shelves: 2 Mirror Height: 36" Mirror Width: 70" Mirror features beveled glass Vanity Top and Sink Specifications: Vanity Top Thickness: 3/4" (measured from bottom lip to counter surface) Vanity Top Depth: 22-1/2" (measured from back edge to front edge of vanity top) Vanity Top Width: 80" (measured from left edge to right edge of vanity top) Backsplash Height: 3-1/4" (measured from counter surface to top edge) Basin Width (Left): 12-1/4" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Width (Right): 12-1/4" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Length (Left): 16-3/4" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Length (Right): 16-3/4" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Depth (Left): 6-1/2" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Basin Depth (Right): 6-1/2" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Drain Outlet Connection: 1-1/2" Variations: WCV171780DUNRM70: This model WCV171780DUNRM24: This model with two 24" mirrors WCV171760SUNRM44: This model with one sink one 44" mirror WCV171760SUNRM56: This model with one sink and one 56" mirror WCV171772DUNRM24: 72" cabinet version of this model with two sinks and two 24" mirrors WCV171772DUNRM70: 70" cabinet version of this model with two sinks and one 70" mirror Double White / Carrera Top