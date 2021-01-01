Wyndham Collection WCV161648SUNRM44 Hatton 44" Free Standing Vanity Set with Hardwood Cabinet Marble Top Undermount Sink and 44" Mirror Dark

Wyndham Collection WCV161648SUNRM44 Hatton 44" Free Standing Vanity Set with Hardwood Cabinet, Marble Top, Undermount Sink, and 44" Mirror Vanity Package Includes:Hardwood vanity cabinet3/4" Marble vanity topOval undermount single sink44" framed rectangular vanity mirrorVanity Cabinet Features:Constructed of hardwood providing a sturdy look and feelCovered under Wyndham Collection's 2-year limited warranty12-stage finishing process provides a smooth, highly water-resistant surfaceVanity features two full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage space - drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glidesEquipped with one shelf allowing for even more storage capacityThis fixture is highlighted by an included full sized rectangular mirrorComplete with matching, metal decorative hardware in a brushed chrome finishAll necessary parts and hardware for assembly and installation are includedSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceVanity Top Features:Vanity top is constructed of marble providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceCovered under Wyndham Collection's 2-year limited warrantyTop features an oval undermount single Sink BasinRear drain location increases area in the sink as well as storage underneathEquipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillageVanity top is equipped with backsplash to help contain any messes to the counter topFaucet and waste assembly not included with this model - must be purchased separatelySturdy mounting assembly - ensuring safety and reliabilityAll hardware needed for installation is includedVanity Cabinet Specifications:Overall Height: 35" (measured from ground level to counter top surface)Overall Depth: 22" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Overall Width: 47" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Cabinet Installation Type: Free standingNumber of Drawers: 2Number of Doors: 4Number of Shelves: 1Mirror Height: 33"Mirror Width: 44"Mirror features beveled glassVanity Top and Sink Specifications:Vanity Top Thickness: 3/4" (measured from bottom lip to counter surface)Vanity Top Depth: 22" (measured from back edge to front edge of vanity top)Vanity Top Width: 48" (measured from left edge to right edge of vanity top)Backsplash Height: 3-1/4" (measured from counter surface to top edge)Sink Basin Width: 12-1/4" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Sink Basin Length: 16-1/2" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Sink Basin Depth: 6" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Number of Faucet Holes: 3Drain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4" Single Dark Chestnut / Carrera Top