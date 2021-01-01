Wyndham Collection WCS202080DCXSXXM70 Deborah 79" Free Standing Double Wood Vanity Cabinet Only with Mirror - Less Vanity Top White Bathroom Storage

Wyndham Collection WCS202080DCXSXXM70 Deborah 79" Free Standing Double Wood Vanity Cabinet Only with Mirror - Less Vanity Top A contemporary classic if ever there was one, the gorgeous Deborah vanity series is truly a winning combination of authentic English charm, warm practicality and a touch of the modern. The answer to your bathroom remodel quest is made simple with the Deborah collection, which is crafted for uncompromising function as well as form. Add this beautifully-designed piece to your bathroom today.Wyndham Collection WCS202080DCXSXXM70 Vanity Cabinet Package Includes:Plywood vanity cabinet with 4 doors and 6 drawers33" H x 70" W rectangular mirrorWyndham Collection WCS202080DCXSXXM70 Features:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyConstructed of environmentally friendly, zero emissions plywood, engineered to prevent warping and last a lifetimeMulti-stage wood preparation, sanding, and finishing processHighly water-resistant low V.O.C. sealed finishBeautiful transitional styling that complements any bathroomPractical free standing design - vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designMinimal assembly requiredMatching 70" mirrorCoordinates with products from the Deborah line seamlesslyMetal exterior hardware includedDeep dovetailed drawersVanity top and sink are not included with this model - must purchase separatelyWyndham Collection WCS202080DCXSXXM70 Specifications:Cabinet Width: 79" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 34-1/4" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21-5/8" (from front to back)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Doors: 4Number of Drawers: 6Mirror is framedMirror Height: 33"Mirror Width: 70"Variations:WCS202080DCXSXXM70 (This Model): Vanity Cabinet Only with 70" MirrorWCS202080DCXSXXM24: Vanity Cabinet Only with Two 24" MirrorsWCS202080DCXSXXMED: Vanity Cabinet Only with Two Medicine CabinetsWCS202080DCXSXXMXX: Vanity Cabinet Only Double White