Wyndham Collection WCS202072DCMUNOMED Deborah 72" Free Standing Double Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet Marble Vanity Top and Medicine Cabinet Dark Gray

Wyndham Collection WCS202072DCMUNOMED Deborah 72" Free Standing Double Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Marble Vanity Top, and Medicine Cabinet A contemporary classic if ever there was one, the gorgeous Deborah vanity series is truly a winning combination of authentic English charm, warm practicality and a touch of the modern. The answer to your bathroom remodel quest is made simple with the Deborah collection, which is crafted for uncompromising function as well as form. Add this beautifully-designed piece to your bathroom today.Included Components:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyMarble vanity top with double basin porcelain sinks and matching backsplashFaucet is not included and must be purchased separatelyTwo 33" H x 24" W x 6.5" D medicine cabinetsCabinet Features:Constructed of environmentally friendly, zero emissions plywood, engineered to prevent warping and last a lifetimeMulti-stage wood preparation, sanding, and finishing processHighly water-resistant low V.O.C. sealed finishBeautiful transitional styling that complements any bathroomPractical free standing design - vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designMinimal assembly requiredDeep dovetailed drawersFully extending undermount soft-close drawer slide(s)Counter includes 3" backsplashMetal exterior hardware includedFour (4) functional doorsSix (6) functional drawersPlenty of storage spaceVanity Top Features:Marble countertops with porcelain oval sink(s) are drilled for 8" widespread 3 hole faucet mountsFaucet(s) not included - must be purchased separatelyCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow to help prevent water spillage from occurringVanity top includes matching backsplashBacksplash comes in two pieces (Cut from one single piece due to high probability of breakage)Variations in the shading and grain of our natural stone products enhance the individuality of your vanity and ensure that it will be truly uniquePlenty of counter spaceCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 72" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 35" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 22" (from back to front)Number of Doors: 4Number of Drawers: 6Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 72" (from left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 22" (front edge to back edge)Backsplash Height: 3"Number of Basins: 2Sink Measurements: 12-1/4" L x 17" WSink Basin Measurements: 12-1/4" L x 17" W x 6-1/2" DNumber of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8"Variations:WCS202072DCMUNOMED (This Model): Double Vanity Set with Two Medicine Cabinets and Oval SinksWCS202072DCMUNOM24: Double Vanity Set with Two 24" Mirrors and Oval SinksWCS202072DCMUNOM70: Double Vanity Set with 70" Mirror and Two Oval SinksWCS202072DCMUNOMXX: Double Vanity Set Only with Two Oval SinksWCS202072DCMUNSM24: Double Vanity Set with Two 24" Mirrors and Rectangular SinksWCS202072DCMUNSM70: Double Vanity Set with 70" Mirror and Two Rectangular SinksWCS202072DCMUNSMED: Double Vanity Set with Two Medicine Cabinets and Rectangular SinksWCS202072DCMUNSMXX: Double Vanity Set Only with Two Rectangular Sinks Double Dark Gray