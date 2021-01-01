Wyndham Collection WCS202060D-VCA-MXX Deborah 60" Free Standing Double Basin Vanity Set with Marble Vanity Top Dark Espresso / Dark-Vein Carrara Top

Wyndham Collection WCS202060D-VCA-MXX Deborah 60" Free Standing Double Basin Vanity Set with Marble Vanity Top A contemporary classic if ever there was one, the gorgeous Deborah vanity series is truly a winning combination of authentic English charm, warm practicality and a touch of the modern. The answer to your bathroom remodel quest is made simple with the Deborah collection, which is crafted for uncompromising function as well as form. Add this beautifully-designed piece to your bathroom today.Included Components:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyPlywood vanity cabinet with 4 doors and 6 drawersMarble vanity top with 2 porcelain sinksFaucet is not included and must be purchased separatelyCabinet Features:Constructed from plywood providing a lifetime of durabilityFree standing installation – vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional design4 door design provides easy access to storage spaceSoft close drawer slides operate on smooth ball-bearings and prevent drawers from slamming shutVanity cabinet includes matching decorative hardwareVanity will need to be assembledVanity Top Features:Marble vanity top includes 2 sinks constructed of porcelain1 pre-drilled faucet hole per basinEach sink features its own rectangular single basin work spaceCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringVanity top includes matching backsplash and sidesplashCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 59-1/4" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 34-1/4" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21-1/2" (from front to back)Number of Doors: 4Number of Drawers: 6Number of Shelves: 0Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 60" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 22" (front edge to back edge)Backsplash Height: 3"Number of Basins: 2Sink Measurements: 19" L x 15" W x 8" HSink Cutout Width: 11-1/2" (front to back)Sink Cutout Length: 17" (left to right)Sink Basin Measurements: 17" L x 11-1/2" W x 6-1/2" HNumber of Faucet Holes: 1Faucet Centers: 0" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Double Dark Espresso / Dark-Vein Carrara Top