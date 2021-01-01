From wyndham collection
Wyndham Collection WCS141472DUNOMED Sheffield 72" Freestanding Vanity Set with Hardwood Cabinet, Marble Vanity Top, Two Medicine Cabinets, and Two Undermount Oval Sinks - Less Faucet(s) Included Components:Two year limited warrantyHardwood vanity cabinetMarble countertopUndermount oval sinksTwo 24" framed rectangular medicine cabinetsCabinet Features:Constructed of environmentally friendly, zero emissions solid wood, engineered to prevent warping and last a lifetime12-stage wood preparation, sanding, painting and hand-finishing processHighly water-resistant low VOC sealed finishBeautiful transitional styling that compliments any bathroomPractical floor-standing designMinimal assembly requiredDeep doweled drawersFully extending undermount soft-close drawer slidesConcealed soft-close door hingesMetal exterior hardware with brushed chrome finishMatching rectangular mirror medicine cabinet(s)Vanity Top Features:Marble countertopUndermount oval sinksPre-drilled with 8" widespread 3-hole faucet mountsFaucets not includedCountertop includes 3" backsplashBacksplash comes in two pieces (cut from one single piece due to high probability of breakage)Cabinet Specifications:Overall Height: 35" (ground level to countertop surface)Overall Depth: 22" (back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Overall Width: 72" (left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Drawers: 5Number of Doors: 4Medicine Cabinet Height: 33"Medicine Cabinet Width: 24"Medicine Cabinet Depth: 6-1/4"Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Thickness: 3/4”Vanity Top Depth: 22" (back to front of vanity top)Vanity Top Width: 72" (left to right of vanity top)Backsplash Height: 3"Number of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between handle installation holes)Sink Measurements: 12-1/4" L x 16-1/2" W x 7" HProduct Variations:WCS141472DUNOM24: Vanity Cabinet with 24" MirrorWCS141472DUNOM70: Vanity Cabinet with 70" MirrorWCS141472DUNOMED (This Model): Vanity Cabinet with Medicine CabinetsWCS141472DUNOMXX: Vanity Cabinet Only Double Espresso / Carrera Top