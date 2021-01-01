Wyndham Collection WCOBT200060 Brooklyn 60" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain Drain Assembly and Overflow White / Matte Black Trim

Wyndham Collection WCOBT200060 Brooklyn 60" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow Enjoy a little tranquility and comfort in the Brooklyn freestanding bath. The oval, ergonomic design provides a comfortable, relaxing way to enjoy some much-deserved me time as you stretch out and enjoy a deep, relaxing soak. With its graceful curves and classic elegance, this versatile bathtub complements a wide range of tastes and styles. What could be better than luxury and practicality at an amazing price?Wyndham Collection WCOBT200060 Features:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationCenter drain placementEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageWyndham Collection WCOBT200060 Tub Specifications:Overall Height: 23" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 60" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 30" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 39-1/2" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 19-1/2" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 17-1/2" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 64 gallonsWater Depth: 14-1/2" Freestanding White / Matte Black Trim