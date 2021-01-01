Wyndham Collection WCOBT101470 Rebecca 70" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain Drain Assembly and Overflow White / Brushed Nickel

Wyndham Collection WCOBT101470 Rebecca 70" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow The Rebecca bathtub is designed with an attention to detail and quality, and focused on comfort. With a wider-than-standard shape and softly contoured sides, this elegant bathtub is the height of luxury while providing you with the comfort you deserve. Simple, soft and eye-catching, the Rebecca bathtub is always a welcome addition to any decor.Wyndham Collection WCOBT101470 Features:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyMuch deeper than standard tubs for full immersionWarmer to the touch and more comfortable than traditional enamel or steel tubsAcrylic construction for strength and ease of handling and installationAdjustable base for accurate leveling and stabilityIncludes pop-up drain and overflowTub filler not includedUPC and cUPC ApprovedWyndham Collection WCOBT101470 Specifications:Overall Height: 23" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 70" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 32" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 53" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 25-1/2" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 16-1/2" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 85 gallonsWater Depth: 13-1/2" Freestanding White / Brushed Nickel Trim