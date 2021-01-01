Wyndham Collection WCOBT101367 Juliette 67" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain Drain Assembly and Overflow White / Brushed Nickel

Wyndham Collection WCOBT101367 Juliette 67" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow Surround yourself in beauty and tranquility with the Juliette bathtub. Designed for luxury and elegance, and sized for a more comfortable and generous bathing experience, your body will be forever grateful as you sink into this deep, peaceful soaking tub. Any spa ritual will be complete with this centerpiece addition to your bathroom decor.Wyndham Collection WCOBT101367 Features:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyMuch deeper than standard tubs for full immersionWarmer to the touch and more comfortable than traditional enamel or steel tubsAcrylic construction for strength and ease of handling and installationAdjustable base for accurate leveling and stabilityIncludes pop-up drain and overflowTub filler not includedUPC and cUPC ApprovedWyndham Collection WCOBT101367 Specifications:Overall Height: 23" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 67" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 31-1/2" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 46" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 20" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 17" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 77 gallonsWater Depth: 14-1/4" Freestanding White / Brushed Nickel Trim