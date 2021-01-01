Wyndham Collection WCOBT100367 Mermaid 67" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain Drain Assembly and Overflow White / Matte Black Trim

Wyndham Collection WCOBT100367 Mermaid 67" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow The Mermaid soaking tub is an expression of modern design, practicality and just plain luxury. Elegant symmetry, soft curves that counter the minimalist lines, and soothing water conspire to coax you into your bathroom haven once again. What could be better? Built to last and always warm to the touch, these beautiful bathtubs are a perfect place to melt away tension and stress, leaving you refreshed, recharged and renewed.Wyndham Collection WCOBT100367 Features:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyMuch deeper than standard tubs for full immersionWarmer to the touch and more comfortable than traditional enamel or steel tubsAcrylic construction for strength and ease of handling and installationPop-up drain and overflow includedIncludes adjustable base for accurate leveling and stabilityUPC and cUPC ApprovedWyndham Collection WCOBT100367 Specifications:Overall Height: 23" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 67" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 31-1/4" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 43" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 17" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 18" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 60 gallonsWater Depth: 13" Freestanding White / Matte Black Trim