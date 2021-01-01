Wyndham Collection WCOBT100268ATP11 Soho 68" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow - Includes Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Hand Shower The Soho soaking tub is understatement and elegance in purest form. Organic shapes, simple lines and attractive symmetry showcase the modern design ethic, yet somehow impart a feeling of warmth and luxury. Built to last and always warm to the touch, these beautiful bathtubs are a perfect place to melt away tension and stress, leaving you refreshed, recharged and renewed.Wyndham Collection WCOBT100268ATP11 Features:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyAcrylic construction for strength and ease of handling and installationSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experience and is much deeper than standard tubs for full immersionTub faucet with personal hand shower includedEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageWarmer to the touch and more comfortable than traditional enamel or steel tubsIncludes adjustable base for accurate leveling and stabilityIncludes pop-up drain and overflowTub Specifications:Overall Height: 22-3/4" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 68" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 30-1/2" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 46-1/2" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 18-1/8" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 17" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 59 gallonsWater Depth: 12-1/2"Drain Connection: 1-13/16"Faucet Specifications:Installs with free standing configurationSpout Height: 31-1/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 9" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Faucet Flow Rate: 6.3 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Hole Size: 2-13/16"Faucet Holes: 1 Freestanding White / Polished Chrome Trim