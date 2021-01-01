From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Wchester Light Vespar White Thermofoil Plywood Shaker Stock Semi-Custom Base Kitchen Cabinet 15 in. W x 24 in. D
The Vesper White collection from Home Decorators Collection features a durable White vinyl clad finish which will create a light, breezy feel in any kitchen. Shaker-style doors and drawer fronts are crafted from MDF with a flat recessed center panel. Cabinets feature CARB II compliant plywood construction with full depth 3/4 in. thick adjustable shelves for added storage. Color: Vespar White.