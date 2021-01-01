Wyndham Collection WCF282848S-CXSXXMXX Maroni 48" Single Free Standing Vanity Cabinet Only - Less Vanity Top Light Straw / Brushed Nickel Bathroom

Wyndham Collection WCF282848S-CXSXXMXX Maroni 48" Single Free Standing Vanity Cabinet Only - Less Vanity Top This modern classic is sheer sophistication, with its elegant lines and eye-catching finishes making a bold centerpiece to your bathroom. The Maroni freestanding vanity is manufactured in quality hardwood and veneer to the exacting standards you’ve come to expect from the Wyndham Collection. Conveniently designed with plenty of storage space and an integrated toe-kick to keep things clean and tidy underneath.Wyndham Collection WCF282848S-CXSXXMXX Vanity Cabinet Package Includes:Plywood vanity cabinet with 2 doors and 6 drawersWyndham Collection WCF282848S-CXSXXMXX Features:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyConstructed from manufactured wood providing a lifetime of durabilityDouble door design provides easy access to storage space6 Full extension drawers with soft-close slides for organized storage solutionEquipped with 1 shelf allowing for even more storage capacityVanity top and sink are not included with this model - must purchase separatelyVanity cabinet will ship fully assembledCoordinates with products from the Maroni line seamlesslyWyndham Collection WCF282848S-CXSXXMXX Specifications:Cabinet Width: 47-1/4" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 33" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21-3/4" (from front to back)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 6Number of Shelves: 1 Single Light Straw / Brushed Nickel