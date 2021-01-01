From whirlpool
Whirlpool WCE77US6HS 36 Inch Wide Built-In Electric Cooktop with Five Burners Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Cooktops Electric Cooktops
Whirlpool WCE77US6HS 36 Inch Wide Built-In Electric Cooktop with Five Burners Features:Easy-Wipe ceramic glass cooktopDishwasher-safe knobsWarm zone element5 element cooktopHot surface indicator lightWall oven compatible6" extra element1 year warrantyProduct Technologies:FlexHeat™ Dual Radiant Element: Two elements in one! The inner ring is the perfect size for smaller pots and pans, and the outer ring allows use of larger cookware.Specifications:Width: 36-5/16"Height: 5-1/4"Depth: 22-13/16"Product Weight: 44 lbsBack Left Burner Watts: 1900Back Right Burner Watts: 3000Middle Burner Watts: 100Front Left Burner Watts: 1200Front Right Burner Watts: 1200Number Of Burners: 5Fuel Type: ElectricHot Surface Indicator Lights: YesCutout Width: 35-1/2"Cutout Height: 6-1/16"Cutout Depth: 20-1/2"Amperage: 40Voltage: 208v/240v Electric Cooktops Stainless Steel