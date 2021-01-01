Wyndham Collection WCBTK151459 Sara 59" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain Drain Assembly and Overflow White / Shiny White Trim Tub

Wyndham Collection WCBTK151459 Sara 59" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow The Sara soaking tub - simple, geometric, elegant, perfect. Inspired by the angular design of industrial architecture, but softened with modern materials. This bathtub is built to last and always warm to the touch. The Wyndham Collection bathtubs are a perfect place to melt away tension and stress, leaving you refreshed, recharged and renewed.Wyndham Collection WCBTK151459 Features:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyMuch deeper than standard tubs for full immersionWarmer to the touch and more comfortable than traditional enamel or steel tubsAcrylic construction for strength and ease of handling and installationAdjustable base for accurate leveling and stabilityIncludes pop-up drain and overflowTub filler not includedUPC and cUPC ApprovedWyndham Collection WCBTK151459 Specifications:Overall Height: 23-1/2" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 59" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 31-1/2" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 39" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 19-1/2" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 18" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 79 gallonsWater Depth: 16" Freestanding White / Shiny White Trim