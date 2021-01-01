Wyndham Collection WCBTK150559 Rachel 59" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain Drain Assembly and Overflow White / Polished Chrome

Wyndham Collection WCBTK150559 Rachel 59" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow The Rachel soaking tub - designed for the discerning, the striking contrast of soft curves and clean linear planes makes for an impressive centerpiece in any bathroom. A beautiful contradiction of stark lines and organic curves. Built to last and always warm to the touch, the Wyndham Collection bathtubs are a perfect place to melt away tension and stress, leaving you refreshed, recharged and renewed.Wyndham Collection WCBTK150559 Features:Covered under Wyndham Collection's 2 year limited warrantyMuch deeper than standard tubs for full immersionWarmer to the touch and more comfortable than traditional enamel or steel tubsAcrylic construction for strength and ease of handling and installationAdjustable base for accurate leveling and stabilityIncludes pop-up drain and overflowTub filler not includedUPC and cUPC ApprovedWyndham Collection WCBTK150559 Specifications:Overall Height: 23-1/2" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 59" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 29-1/2" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 35" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 17-1/2" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 18" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 66 gallonsWater Depth: 15" Freestanding White / Polished Chrome Trim