WCBT1 Nurse Call Button Transmitter Accessory for SWCB1 and SWCB1S Caregiver Alert Sets Transmitter Only

Includes one nurse call button accessory for use with SWCB-1 and SWCB-1S caregiver alert sets Add up to eight caregiver call buttons total to your SWCB-1 or SWCB-1S receiver Great for use in various areas of the home or professional facility Each call button requires 1x CR2032 battery (not included) Covered by the Personal Safety Corporation exclusive one year full-replacement warranty and exceptional customer service - by Personal Safety Corporation. The brand trusted by thousands of concerned care facilities across the US, Canada, and Europe since 1991