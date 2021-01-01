Wyndham Collection WC161660SGLVANCLT 59" Hardwood Vanity Cabinet Only from the Hatton Collection Light Chestnut Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only

Wyndham Collection WC161660SGLVANCLT 59" Hardwood Vanity Cabinet Only from the Hatton Collection Product Features:Constructed of hardwood providing a sturdy look and feelCovered under Wyndham Collection's 2-year limited warranty12-stage finishing process provides a smooth, highly water-resistant surfaceSix full-extension, slow-close drawers provide ample concealed storage spaceSolid, deep doweled drawersDrawers slides operate on smooth ball-bearing glidesTwo matching slow-close doors provide ample storage space accessEquipped with one shelf allowing for even more storage capacityVanity counter top with sink and vanity mirror are not included with this model - must purchase separatelyComplete with matching, metal decorative hardware in a brushed chrome finishAll necessary parts and hardware for assembly and installation are includedSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceVanity is sold separately unless options are selectedVanity top, if ordered, comes pre-drilled with three faucet holes for oval sinks or one faucet hole for rectangular sinks, depending on choiceFaucet not included - must be purchased separatelyProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 34-1/4" (measured from ground level to highest point on vanity cabinet)Overall Depth: 21-1/2" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Overall Width: 59" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Cabinet Installation Type: Free standingNumber of Drawers: 6Number of Doors: 2Number of Shelves: 1Configuration: Vanity base only - counter top with sink and vanity mirror will need to be ordered separatelyVariations:WC161660SGLVANCLT: This ModelWC161660SGLVANCDK: This model in a dark chestnut finishWC161636SGLVANCLT: 36" version of this modelWC161648SGLVANCLT: 48" version of this modelWC161672DBLVANCLT: 72" version of this modelWC161680DBLVANCLT: 80" version of this model Single Light Chestnut