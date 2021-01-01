Wyndham Collection WC-1717-80-DBL-UM-VAN Berkeley 79" Double Freestanding Hardwood Vanity Cabinet Only - Choose Your Vanity Top / Undermount Sink Product Features:Constructed of hardwood providing a sturdy look and feel12-stage finishing process provides a smooth, highly water-resistant surfaceCovered under Wyndham Collection's 2-year limited warrantyFour full-extension, slow-close drawers provide ample concealed storage spaceSolid, deep doweled drawersDrawer slides operate on smooth ball-bearing glidesTwo matching slow-close doors provide ample storage space accessEquipped with 2 shelves allowing for even more storage capacityVanity top and sink are not included with this model - must purchase separatelyComplete with matching decorative hardwareAll necessary parts and hardware for assembly and installation are includedSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceVanity top is sold separately unless options are selectedVanity top, if ordered, comes pre-drilled with three faucet holes for each sinkFaucet not included - must be purchased separatelyProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 33-1/4" (measured from ground level to highest point on vanity)Overall Depth: 22" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity)Overall Width: 79" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity)Cabinet Installation Type: Free standingNumber of Drawers: 4Number of Doors: 2Number of Shelves: 2Configuration: Vanity base only - top and sink will need to be ordered separatelyVariations:WC-1717-80-DBL-UM-VAN: This ModelWC-1717-36-SGL-UM-VAN: 36" ModelWC-1717-48-SGL-UM-VAN: 48" ModelWC-1717-60-DBL-UM-VAN: 60" Double ModelWC-1717-60-SGL-UM-VAN: 60" Single ModelWC-1717-72-DBL-UM-VAN: 72" Model Double White