Hardware Resources WBH-R 9-1/16 Inch Tall 2 Bottle Under Mount Wine Storage Rack Chrome Storage and Organization Cabinet and Kitchen Organizers Wine

Hardware Resources WBH-R 9-1/16 Inch Tall 2 Bottle Under Mount Wine Storage Rack A beautiful storage option for wine bottles. This under mount wine bottle holder mounts to the underside of your existing cabinetry, giving the bottles a unique suspended appearance that is surely to add character and personality to your kitchen.Features:Stores Up to Two (2) Wine BottlesSturdy ConstructionIncludes Wood ScrewsProduct Technologies:11 Minute Organizers: Hardware Resources managed to combine high-functioning cabinet organization products with an installation process that typically involves no more than 4 screws. From tip out trays to lazy susans Hardware Resources manufactures a wide variety of products that install in as little as 11 minutes, start to finish, without compromising durability or functionality.Specifications:Width: 4"Height: 9-1/16"Depth: 9-5/16" Wine Racks Chrome