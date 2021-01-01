From feiss
Feiss WB1870-L1 Cutler Single Light 5" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Sconce with Clear Crackle Glass Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Advertisement
Feiss WB1870-L1 Cutler Single Light 5" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Sconce with Clear Crackle Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with clear crackle glass half cylinder shadeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being mounted in an upward or downward positionETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-1/2"Width: 5"Extension: 4-3/8"Product Weight: 1.6 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 1-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 900Wattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Bathroom Sconce Chrome