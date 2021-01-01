From feiss
Feiss WB1717ORB Lismore Fabric Shade Wall Sconce Lighting, Bronze, 1-Light (6"W x 14"H) 60watts
LISMORE WALL SCONCE DIMENSIONS: 13.88" Height x 5.5" Width x 6.38" Depth (Backplate: 5"H x 5"W x 1.125"D) Weight 1.43lbs LIGHT: 60 Watt Candelabra Base Light, Bulb Not Included ETL Approved for Damp Locations, Included Wire: 8" Black and White Wire MATERIAL: Steel, FINISH: Oil Rubbed Bronze, SHADE: Ivory Linen, CRYSTAL: Dark Amber Crystal Stem TO CLEAN: Use a fine brush or a lint remover on your shade to remove the accumulated dust. You may use a white cloth dampened with a mild solution of soapy water to wash the shade gently. Rinse thoroughly with a white cloth dipped in water., Weight: 1.43 Pounds, Manufacturer: Feiss