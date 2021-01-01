Waylon 9 Drawer Double Dresser with Mirror

This 9-drawer double dresser with an included mirror is decorated in handcrafted details that make it a traditional accent in your bedroom. It's made from solid wood in a distressed black finish, and features crown molding, dentil molding and bun feet for a classic silhouette. The nine drawers have dovetail joinery and sit on soft-close ball bearing glides, while some of them are felt lined to help protect your more delicate items. Double knobs on the bottom six drawers and lock-and-key style knobs on the top three complete the look. The mirror has molding details all around the frame and features a beveled mirrored panel for added traditional appeal.