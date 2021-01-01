From hillsdale furniture

Hillsdale Furniture Wayland Swivel Counter Bar Stool, Silver

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Elegant and breezy. The Hillsdale Furniture Wayland Swivel Counter Height Stool has gentle grace and durable construction. Features a camelback top rail and whimsical scrollwork in the back inlay. Gently curved legs complete the concept. Its supple Black upholstered swivel seat and perfectly placed footrest ensure guests and diners will gather around comfortably. Ideal at your kitchen island or counter height dining table. Assembly required. Color: Pewter.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com