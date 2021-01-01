From hillsdale furniture
Hillsdale Furniture Wayland Swivel Counter Bar Stool, Silver
Elegant and breezy. The Hillsdale Furniture Wayland Swivel Counter Height Stool has gentle grace and durable construction. Features a camelback top rail and whimsical scrollwork in the back inlay. Gently curved legs complete the concept. Its supple Black upholstered swivel seat and perfectly placed footrest ensure guests and diners will gather around comfortably. Ideal at your kitchen island or counter height dining table. Assembly required. Color: Pewter.