Wayfair BasicsÂ® 1800 Series Sheet Set

A quick, easy, and â drumroll, please â budget-friendly way to refresh your bedding ensemble? It's not too good to be true! Made from 100% microfiber polyester, the sets showcase a solid hue for a look that complements your color palette. When it's time to change sheets this set is machine washable for fuss-free upkeep. Plus, itâs hypoallergenic so you are sure to spend less time sneezing and more time snoozing! It includes four pillowcases (two for twin and twin XL sizes). Size: Twin, Color: Gray